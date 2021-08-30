Jake Paul hints at retirement following split decision win over Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley got the better of Jake Paul during this exchange (one of the few of the eight-round bout) but the YouTuber was the busier of the two. Photo by Amanda Westcott / SHOWTIME

Has the Jake Paul era of boxing ended?

The Youtuber turned pro boxer seemed to announce his retirement from the ring on Monday evening, less than a day after his split decision victory over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Updated status: retired boxer,” tweeted Paul, who, if his announcement sticks, will end his career with a record of 4-0 (3 knockouts).

Paul struck a much different tone at the post-fight press conference, talking up the possibility of another bout against a mixed martial arts fighter with limited boxing experience, Conor McGregor.

“We’re on the path to a lot bigger fights. I’m salivating too because I’m just getting warmed up,” said Paul.

Paul, 24, faced the first real adversity of his upstart boxing career against Woodley, 39, and was possibly spared a knockdown call against him after a right hand sent Paul reeling into the ropes in the fourth round of their eight round bout, which headlined a Showtime pay-per-view card on Sunday.

The Ohio native has faced four opponents with a combined prior record of 0-0 heading into their bouts, beginning with his pro debut in January of 2020. His opponents have included a video game streamer, a retired basketball player and two MMA competitors.

Despite facing significant criticism from boxing purists, Paul and his older brother Logan Paul participated in two of the summer’s biggest boxing events, with Logan Paul going eight rounds with retired legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in June.