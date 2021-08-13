Arslanbek Makhmudov-Erkan Teper set for Quebec City on September 23

Arslanbek Makhmudov. Photo by Vincent Ethier/ Eye of The Tiger

News broke on Friday that rising heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov will face Erkan Teper at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec on September 23.

The fearsome Makhmudov (12-0, 12 knockouts) will be making a quick return to the ring after stopping Pavel Sour in the opening round last month.

Makhmudov and his team have wanted a step up for some time and trainer Marc Ramsay is happy with the competition.

“In Teper we see the best opponent for Arslanbek so far,” said Ramsay. “As a former member of the German national team, Teper [is a] good technical boxer and he also has excellent defensive skills. He is a very interesting challenge for our team.”

Camille Estephan, of Eye of the Tiger Management, has worked diligently to source a suitable foe.

“We are proud to have found a quality opponent like Erkan Teper,” said Estephan. “He represents a danger for Arslanbek since he has faced very big names in his career. It will be a test for Arslanbek and quite a show for boxing fans.”

As an amateur, Teper shared the ring with the likes of Kubrat Pulev, Robert Helenius, and Olympic and World Championship gold medalist Roberto Cammarelle. He turned professional in 2010.

The 39-year-old German, who will match Makhmudov for size, stands 6-foot-5 and weighs around 250 pounds. He has a record of 21-3 (13 KOs) and is on a two-fight win streak.

The undercard will feature up-and-coming Christian Mbilli, Steven Butler, Clovis Drolet, Leila Beaudoin, Alexandre Gaumont, Bree Howling, Hubert Poulin and Guillaume Coude.

