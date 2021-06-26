Gervonta Davis-Mario Barrios PPV undercard report

Junior middleweight contender Carlos Adames improved to 20-1 (16 knockouts) with a TKO3 win over Alexis Salazar at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday night.

It was a spectacular one-punch KO off a lead left hook that opened up with a feint to the body.

“I was in control for the whole fight,” Adames said after scoring the stoppage. “I was working with the jab to the body so he would think about that, then I came with the left hook to the head.”

After a slow start in the first two rounds, things opened up in the third. About halfway in, Adames connected with a combination that pushed Salazar into the ropes. The Mexican native turned his back to Adames, he had done this several times throughout the fight.

Adames didn’t let it stop him from punching, however. Referee Jim Korb separated the fighters and took two points from the Dominican. It felt like an overreaction, but it wouldn’t matter in the end.

A minute later, Adames landed a lead left hook flush on the chin of Salazar, who immediately dropped to his knees.

Although he made it to his feet, Korb felt he could not continue and immediately waved the fight off at 2:59 of the third round.

Salazar, who was dropped for the first time in his career, dropped to 23-4 (9 KOs).

CompuBox credited Adames with landing 25 of 86 total punches (29%), compared to 18 of 102 (18%) for Salazar, who was making a big leap in opposition tonight.

Originally, Julian Williams was set to face Brian Mendoza in this slot on the PPV card, but “J-Rock” had to pull out of the fight after suffering an elbow injury during training camp. So Adames and Salazer stepped in on late notice. Although they campaign as junior middleweights, both men weighed in a few pounds over the division limit, at a contractually agreed upon weight of 157-pounds.

In the Gervonta Davis-Mario Barrios PPV opener, Batyr Akhmedov improved to 9-1 (8 KOs) with a stoppage win over Algenis Mendez in a junior welterweight title eliminator.

Mendez (25-7-3, 12 KOs), a native of the Dominican Republic who now calls New York home, started the fight well. A clash of heads in the second round opened a small cut over Akhmedov’s left eye, but it would prove a non-factor. The Dominican’s early success would not last long. From the third round on, Akhmedov brought constant pressure. The Uzbekistan native began working the body in the middle rounds. The body punching proved to be the difference down the stretch.

As the later rounds approached, Mendez was getting worn down and beat up in spots. He retired on his stool after the eighth round, citing an undisclosed injury to his right hand.

ShoStats credited Akhmedov with landing 152 of 485 total punches (31%) to 106 of 398 (27%) for Mendez. Akhmedov connected on 57 body punches, compared to just 13 for Mendez. All three judges had Akhmedov well ahead at the time of the stoppage.

The former Olympian would love to get a rematch with Mario Barrios, who beat him by highly disputed decision in 2019.

Mendez spoke after about this outing:

“I started feeling (injured) in the second and third round. My knuckles were broken and I couldn’t throw a punch anymore after I cut him with my right hand in the first round,” the loser said. “I tried to keep fighting from the fourth round on, but to no avail. It was useless.”

He also cited another development which affected him. “You know what happened? I missed my team, the one I trained with back in England. They needed a permit to enter the U.S. and they couldn’t get it,” Mendez said. “I was here with different people.



Non-PPV undercard results as follows: Guantanamo, Cuba native Leduan Barthelemy improved to 17-1-1 (8 KOs) with a unanimous decision victory over Viktor Slavinskyi (12-1-1, 6 KOs) in a ten-round junior lightweight fight. Leduan, the younger brother of Yan and Rances Barthelemy, controlled the action throughout, handing the Ukrainian his first loss as a professional.

Veterans Andres Gutierrez and Angel Hernandez fought to a split draw in an eight-round welterweight bout.

Gutierrez (38-2-2, 25 KOs), of Mexico, has fought most of his career at 122-130 pounds, but moved up in weight for this assignment.

Hernandez (17-16-3, 11 KOs), of McAllen, Texas, has fought at lower weights as well, but has been campaigning as a welterweight for several years now.

Junior welterweight prospect Stacey Shelby improved to 3-0 (3 KOs) with a TKO3 win over William Parra Smith.

The 19-year-old Washington DC native dropped Smith in the third round. Smith rose to his feet, but could not continue.

Super middleweight prospect Dalton Bodie improved to 2-0 (2 KOs) with a KO3 win over Trever Bradshaw, oh Utah.

