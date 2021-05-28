Photos: Devin Haney, Jorge Linares make weight in Las Vegas

Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Devin Haney is ready to prove that he is a legitimate 135-pound champion with a victory over Jorge Linares on Saturday.

Haney officially weighed in at 135 pounds Friday afternoon. The former three-division world champion Linares tipped the scales at 134 pounds.

They will meet in the main event of a 12-round bout that will headline an eight-bout DAZN card that will stream live on DAZN from Michelob ULTRA Arena — the newly renamed Mandalay Bay Events Center — at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The 22-year-old Haney (25-0, 15 KOs), who trains out of Las Vegas, was promoted from “interim champion” status to a full WBC titleholder in 2019.

He has defended his belt twice via unanimous decision victories over Alfredo Santiago and former titleholder Yuriorkis Gamboa.

“First of all, I want to thank God for this opportunity,” Haney said. “I have no concerns [about Linares]. “I’m prepared for anything that he brings to the table; I’ll be ready for it.”

Linares (47-5, 29 knockouts), 35, training out of Japan by way of Venezuela, who has won world titles at featherweight, junior lightweight, and lightweight, will fight for the first time since scoring a fourth-round knockout of Carlos Morales in February 2020.

“I’m so excited to make a beautiful fight this Saturday night,” Linares said. “He’s an amazing fighter; he’s an amazing boxer, he’s an amazing young guy. I respect that. He’s the champion right now. Saturday night is a different story.”

In the chief support bout, Chantelle Cameron, who weighed in at 139.2 pounds, (13-0, 7 KOs), will defend her WBC junior welterweight championship against veteran Melissa Hernandez (23-7-3, 7 KOs), who came in at 136.2 pounds, in a 10-rounder.

To round out the rest of the card, Jason Quigley (18-1, 14 KOs), of Ballybofey, Ireland, 159.4 pounds vs. Shane Mosley Jr. (17-3, 10 KOs), of Pomona, California, 10 rounds, 160-pounds.

Martin Joseph Ward (24-1-2, 11 KOs), of Brentwood, England, 129.6 pounds vs. Azinga Fuzile (14-1, 8 KOs), of East London, South Africa, 129.2 rounds, 12 rounds, 130-pounds

Khalil Coe of Jersey City, New Jersey, 176.2 pounds, makes his pro debut against Nathaniel Tadd (2-4, 1 KO), Houston, 179 pounds, 4 rounds, cruiserweights.

Reshat Mati (9-0, 7 KOs), Staten Island, New York, 145.8 pounds vs. Ryan Pino (8-6-2, 4 KOs), San Juan, Puerto Rico, 146.8 pounds, 6 rounds, 147-pounds.

Ramla Ali (2-0, 0 KOs), London, 124 pounds vs. Mikayla Nebel (4-8, 1 KO), Las Vegas, 124.6 pounds, 6 rounds, 126-pounds.

Armani Jones (1-0, 1 KO), Las Vegas, 153.6 pounds vs. Jonathan Ryan Burns, Frederick, Maryland, 153 pounds, 4 rounds, 154-pounds.