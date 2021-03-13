Sunday, March 14, 2021  |
Photo Gallery: Marvelous Marvin Hagler

Photo from The Ring archive
On Saturday, the boxing world was shaken to its very foundations with the announcement that former undisputed middleweight champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler had tragically passed away at the age of 66.

A brilliantly skilled and powerful fighter, Hagler fought professionally between 1973 and 1987. He won the undisputed championship in his 54th professional fight and made 12 successful title defenses, 11 of those coming by knockout.

The Ring now presents a selection of fight shots and magazine covers featuring one of the finest 160-pound champions of all time.

 

Alan Minter. Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

 

Vito Antuofermo. Photo from The Ring Magazine/Getty Images

 

Tony Sibson. Photo by The Ring Magazine/Getty Images

 

Wilford Scypion. Photo by The Ring Magazine/Getty Images

 

Roberto Duran. Photo by The Ring Magazine/Getty Images

 

Juan Roldan. Photo by The Ring Magazine/Getty Images

 

Mustafa Hamsho 2. Photo by The Ring Magazine/Getty Images

 

Thomas Hearns. Photo by The Ring Magazine/Getty Images

 

John Mugabi. Photo by The Ring Magazine/Getty Images

 

APRIL 1981 issue.

 

MAY 1982 issue.

 

DECEMBER 1984 issue.

 

SEPTEMBER 1990 issue.

