Photo Gallery: Marvelous Marvin Hagler

Photo from The Ring archive

On Saturday, the boxing world was shaken to its very foundations with the announcement that former undisputed middleweight champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler had tragically passed away at the age of 66.

A brilliantly skilled and powerful fighter, Hagler fought professionally between 1973 and 1987. He won the undisputed championship in his 54th professional fight and made 12 successful title defenses, 11 of those coming by knockout.

The Ring now presents a selection of fight shots and magazine covers featuring one of the finest 160-pound champions of all time.

