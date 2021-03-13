Kazuto Ioka gives Chocolatito Gonzalez slight edge in Estrada rematch

Photo by Naoki Fukuda

WBO junior bantamweight beltholder Kazuto Ioka will be an interested bystander when The Ring and WBC junior bantamweight titleholder Juan Francisco Estrada and WBA titlist Roman Gonzalez collide later today in their eagerly anticipated rematch the American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

The eagerly anticipated unification matchup will be shown live on the DAZN and the broadcast will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT.

Ioka, who is rated No. 2 by The Ring at 115-pounds, is looking forward to closely contested encounter.

“Both of them have considerable skills and capabilities,” Ioka told The Ring through his international manager, Taku Nagashima. “It is safe to say it will be a high-level battle, but, with each round, I think the difference will be in the defense.

“I think Estrada has a full deck of cards in his artillery as a boxer who has great control of distance, technique and counter punches but I feel that his defense is slightly less than the skills I just mentioned.

“Also, because he has such wide range of style as a fighter, there is a slight possibility that he will make a mistake in judging a certain situation during the fight.”

The 31-year-old, who along with Gonzalez, Leo Gamez and Donnie Nietes are the only fighters to win world titles in boxing’s four lowest weight classes, is a big admirer of the Nicaragua born fighter.

“Roman Gonzalez’s style is very stable and consistent,” he explained. “He has a stiff guard, uses his upper body, puts pressure on his opponent and hits multiple combination to the top and bottom.

“With that stability, when I think about it, I imagine the victory for Roman Gonzalez.”

With the fight so evenly poised Ioka can also see Estrada emerging victorious.

“If Estrada wins, it will be because of exquisite counter punch ability,” said Ioka. “If Estrada can time his counters well, Estrada’s victory can be expected, but to create the opportunity to get the timing of his counter on Roman Gonzalez will not be easy.”

Ultimately, Ioka feels the fighting pride of Nicaragua will edge his way to victory.

“With that being said I predict Roman Gonzalez win,” he said. “But, because Estrada is ranked higher than Gonzalez and has more acclaim internationally at the current moment. Therefore, from a personal perspective, I want him to win. Then, I hope soon, I can fight Estrada to answer the question: “Who is the strongest in the junior bantamweight division?

“Nevertheless, this is going to be a great fight and I wish both fighters whom I respect the best of luck.”

