Canelo Alvarez, Avni Yildirim both weigh 167.6 pounds

Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Avni Yildirm, and all of the undercard fighters made their contracted weights this afternoon in Miami, Florida. There was no trash talk, no pushing or shoving, and no surprises.

Canelo, the unified RING/WBC/WBA super middleweight champion, and the WBC mandatory challenger Yildirim, both weighed in just under the division limit at 167.6 pounds.

“We’re ready for this fight,” said Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 knockouts). “I always want to be perfect and do things right inside the ring and this fight is no exception. I’m happy to bring boxing to a new city (Miami), hopefully it’s the first of many fights here.”

“Tomorrow, it’s showtime baby,” said Yildirim (21-2, 12 KOs) of Turkey. “My country is proud of me. Tomorrow is my time.”

Normally, Canelo weigh-ins are a lively, loud affair overflowing with fans waving Mexican flags, but today’s event was closed to the public due to Covid-19 restrictions. It made for a relatively mild, albeit punctual and professional occasion.

The only surprise came yesterday, when it was announced that WBC flyweight titleholder Julio Cesar Martinez (17-1, 13 knockouts, 1 no contest) injured his right hand and was forced to withdraw from his title defense against battle-tested McWilliams Arroyo.

“El Rey” posted a photo of the badly swollen hand on his Instagram account.

Full weigh-in results for tomorrow’s event below:

Saul Alvarez (167.6) vs Avni Yildirim (167.6lbs), 12rds, super middleweight title fight

Zhilei Zhang (256.2lbs) vs Jerry Forrest (236.6lbs), 10rds, heavyweights

Diego Pacheco (168lbs) vs Rodolfo Gomez Jr (167lbs), 8rds, super middleweights

Alexis Espino (167.8lbs) vs Ashton Sykes (164.2lbs), 6rds, super middleweights

Aaron Aponte (139.8lbs) vs Harry Gigilotti (139.2lbs), 4rds, junior welterweights

Keyshawn Davis (136.6lbs) vs Lester Brown (134.6lbs), 4rds, lightweights

Michael Montero can be found on social media via @MonteroOnBoxing. His podcast “The Neutral Corner” can be seen every Monday on TheRingDigital YouTube channel, and heard on audio podcast platforms around the world.