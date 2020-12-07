Boots Ennis-Chris van Heerden added to Dec. 19 Showtime undercard

Jaron "Boots" Ennis stopped Demian Fernandez in three (Photo by Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME)

The Nonito Donaire-Emmanuel “Manny” Rodriguez WBC bantamweight world title fight on Dec. 19 on Showtime from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, received a very attractive co-feature when burgeoning welterweight star Jaron “Boots” Ennis takes on Chris van Heerden in a 10-round 147-pound battle, numerous sources confirmed.

The Donaire-Rodriguez WBC bantamweight world title fight was first reported by Boxingscene.com’s Keith Idec back in November. Nordine Oubaali is the WBC bantamweight titlist in recess, after he tested positive for COVID-19. Oubaali was originally scheduled to fight Donaire on Dec. 12. The Donaire-Rodriguez winner will most likely face Oubaali next.

Ennis (26-0, 24 knockouts) is coming off a sixth-round stoppage to Juan Carlos Abreu in September and is considered one of the best prospects on the world. Abreu went six rounds with the 23-year-old Philadelphian, which marked the third time in Ennis’ career that he went six, the most he’s ever been extended.

Van Heerden is a rugged 33-year-old South African southpaw who’s only been stopped once in his career (by Errol Spence Jr. in Sept. 2015) and is on a five-fight winning streak.

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on twitter @JSantoliquito.