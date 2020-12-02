Sebastian Fundora to face Habib Ahmed on Spence-Garcia card, Jorge Cota out with Covid-19

Sebastian Fundora will still be facing his most experienced opponent this weekend, just not the one he was expecting to.

Fundora (15-0-1, 10 knockouts) of Coachella, Calif. will now meet Habib Ahmed this Saturday in the co-feature to the Errol Spence Jr.-Danny Garcia welterweight championship fight at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The 12-round Fundora-Habib fight will still be a WBC junior middleweight eliminator.

The change comes after the original opponent, Jorge Cota, tested positive for Covid-19.

Last time out, Gilberto Ramirez hammered Habib Ahmed in six rounds 💥 ‘Zurdo’ returns on June 30th 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/lxLhyLthZH — BoxNation (@boxnationtv) May 22, 2018

Ahmed (27-1-1, 18 KOs) of Accra, Ghana is 2-0, with a no contest against Alantez Fox in August, since his lone defeat, which was a sixth round stoppage loss to Gilberto Ramirez for the WBO super middleweight title in 2018.

Sampson Lewkowicz, who promotes Fundora, says he doesn’t know much about Ahmed, but says he had been on standby just in case something happened to Cota.

“Most likely he’ll be a bigger fighter,” said Lewkowicz. “He’s one of those kids that are coming from Africa and is very durable so I believe it will be a very great fight anyway.

“[Fundora] is very upset [because] he trained for a Mexican style. And now you don’t know what he’s bringing. And he trained for a southpaw and a right hander because Cota is fighting both ways.”

Fundora isn’t the only one who has to adjust to a new opponent.

Miguel Flores will step in to face Eduardo Ramirez, replacing Julio Ceja, who also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The pay-per-view card begins at 9 p.m. ET.