Daniel Dubois: I’m preparing for war, it’s going to take a great performance to beat Joe Joyce

Big-punching British heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois will face domestic rival Joe Joyce in a much-anticipated showdown at the BT Sport Studios in London on Saturday.

The pair were scheduled to fight in April, but due to the pandemic it was moved to July, then October, before finally landing on November 28.

Dubois, who is one of the most well thought of young heavyweights in the world, is pleased to finally be locking horns with Joyce.

“I’m preparing for a war,” Dubois (15-0, 14 knockouts) told The Ring. “This [fight] is something I’ve been involved in for a while, all the delays haven’t bothered me. I really want to get him out the way and move on with my career.”

The 23-year-old power-puncher is intent on making a statement and adding the vacant European title to his growing collections of belts that already includes the British and Commonwealth championships.

“It’s a step up in class that I’m a 100-percent ready for,” Dubois said. “I need to impress not just everyone else but myself and show the doubters and everyone in the world I can step up. It’s part of the prize, all the belts are on the line for this fight. I’m just waiting for Saturday.”

Dubois is well aware of what will be in front of him and takes nothing away from Joyce.

“He’s a tough guy, he’s as tough as any of the top heavyweights out there,” he explained. “It’s going to take a real great performance to beat him. I rank him as one of the best. To be the best you have to beat the best and that’s what I have to do.

“I don’t see anything spectacular about his boxing, but he has durability, size and determination. I need to have an answer for everything he brings – take it to the next level.”

Dubois has been staying sharp at the Peacock Gym, his home away from home, under the tutelage of manager-trainer Martin Bowers.

“Working away, same old routine, nothing has really changed, as always giving 100-percent in the gym,” said the unbeaten star. “This camp has been continuous, no real break, I like it, I prefer it that way.

“I want to go far in this business and hopefully move up. I want to be able to step back in a few years and have a good rest, but, right now, it’s all systems go.”

Dubois is confident of victory and looking forward to mixing with the best in boxing’s glamor division in the not-too-distant future.

“I won’t be too far away from a big fight after this,” said the Londoner. “A few more big fights, then [Tyson] Fury, [Anthony] Joshua, or whoever’s out there making noise, I want to fight them. [The big names] won’t be avoiding me anymore. For me, this is a world title fight.”

Joyce enjoyed a very impressive amateur career, winning Olympic silver, World Championship bronze and Commonwealth and European gold. He turned professional at the more advanced age of 32 but has moved quickly, claiming wins over former WBC titleholder Bermane Stiverne (TKO 6) and perennial contenders Alexander Ustinov (TKO 3) and Bryant Jennings (UD 12). Joyce, now 35, sports an impressive 11-0 (10 KOs) record.

Dubois vs. Joyce will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the U.K. Sign up to watch contract free, with BT Sport Monthly Pass. For more info visit www.bt.com/monthlypass. The fight will also be broadcast by ESPN+ in the U.S.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright