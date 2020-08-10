Watch: Abel Sanchez speaks on Cecilia Braekhus’ attempt at surpassing Joe Louis’ 25 defense streak

Trainer Abel Sanchez spoke to The Ring’s Cynthia Conte about his fighter, undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus, and her upcoming fight against unified junior welterweight titleholder Jessica McCaskill this Saturday, August 15, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The fight will headline a DAZN broadcast.

Braekhus (36-0, 9 knockouts) of Bergen, Norway could surpass the 25 defense streak of former heavyweight champion Joe Louis, which was set in the 1940s.