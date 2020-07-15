Mark John Yap blows weight by nearly 9 pounds; Verdejo-Madera elevated to headliner

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The bout between featherweight Miguel Marriaga and Mark John Yap for Thursday night has been cancelled, Top Rank announced Wednesday.

The fight was scheduled to headline a ‘Top Rank on ESPN’ telecast (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT), but Yap weighed in at 136.7, almost nine pounds above the contracted weight of 128 pounds.

Marriaga, who was scheduled to face then-WBO featherweight titleholder Shakur Stevenson on March 14 in New York City before the fight was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reportedly wanted to still fight Yap, but the Nevada Athletic Commission nixed the fight.

The co-feature bout between lightweight Felix Verdejo and Will Madera has been elevated to main event status.

Verdejo (26-1, 16 knockouts), who resides in San Juan, Puerto Rico, weighed in at 135.8 pounds. Madera (15-0-3, 8 KOs) of Albany, New weighed in at 135.7 pounds.

