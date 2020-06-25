Reymond Yanong tops Clay Burns by six round decision

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Clay Burns and Reymond Yanong put on a fun fight Thursday evening at The Bubble inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

It was an offensive display for the pair of junior welterweights, but it was Reymond Yanong who did enough in the last four rounds to win a split decision over Burns.

Yanong struggled to land punches consistently during the first two frames but turned things around from the third round on in their six-round affair.

Judge Tim Cheatham scored the fight 58-56 for Burns but was overruled by Julie Lederman and Chris Migliore, who had it 59-55 and 58-56, all for Yanong, who improved to 11-5-1 with nine knockouts.

Yanong, 26, of Paranaque City, Philippines, kept Burns, of Fort Worth, Texas, at bay with his jab and followed up with solid right hands that rattled his opponent.

While Burns got off to a fast start, the fuel pressure gauge soured by the fourth round, as he fought fatigue and Yanong’s power, which reddened both sides of his face.

Burns (9-8-2, 4 KOs), 33, who has lost three of his last four fights, mustered all of his strength in the sixth round to knockout Yanong, but it was not enough to sway the judges.