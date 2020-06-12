Tourist Information Podcast: Dr. Scott Weiss



Welcome to Tourist Information: Insiders looking out and outsiders looking in from the world of boxing, a podcast hosted by noted writer Brin-Jonathan Butler.

Brin’s latest guest is Dr. Scott Weiss, the co-author of “Confusing the Enemy: The Cus D’Amato Story” and a licensed physical therapist and board certified athletic trainer based in New York. He is a registered exercise physiologist and strength and conditioning specialist with over 20 years of experience. Scott was also part of the USA Sports Medicine team in the 2004 Athens Olympics, the 2008 Olympics held in Beijing, and the 2012 Olympics in London. He has trained elite athletes at the NCAA, Olympic, and major league levels, as well as top performing individuals competing at the highest levels of international sport.

Says Brin: Dr. Scott Weiss was able to collect an unprecedented amount of material and testimony into the life of Cus D’Amato, one of boxing’s most fascinating, perplexing, and mysterious figures. His book “Confusing the Enemy” explores the familiar narrative of D’Amato’s rise in boxing training the likes of Jose Torres, Floyd Patterson, and later on Mike Tyson but also delves into the intense secrecy of D’Amato’s private life. What most drew me to Scott’s work with D’Amato was the overwhelming elements of a life story that many people beyond D’Amato went to great lengths not to be told. D’Amato’s life was one of rich contradictions and misdirection and his legacy remains both one of boxing’s most enduring and yet elusive.

Editor’s note: If the podcast link does not load, please reload/refresh the page. It should appear.