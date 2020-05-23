Giemel Magramo-Junto Nakatani title fight moved a third time, now set for August 1

Giemel Magramo celebrates after his 2015 stoppage win over Jeny Boy Boca. Photo by Ryan Songalia

The Giemel Magramo vs. Junto Nakatani fight has been postponed for a third time, and will now take place on August 1.

The fight, which is for the WBO flyweight title that was vacated by Kosei Tanaka, had been scheduled for April, then June, and most recently for July 4, before the coronavirus pandemic shifted that date as well.

Liza Elorde, the wife of Magramo’s promoter Johnny Elorde, tells The Ring that the venue is still expected to be Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. She says promoter Akihiko Honda of Teikan Promotions says there won’t be any fans in attendance with coverage only being on television.

The 25-year-old Magramo (24-1, 20 knockouts) of Paranaque City, Philippines is rated no. 1 by the WBO at 112 pounds and has won seven straight since his lone defeat, a close points loss to Muhammad Waseem in South Korea in 2016.

Nakatani (20-0, 15 KOs) of Sagamihara, Japan is three years younger at 22, and is coming off his biggest win to date, a sixth round stoppage of former IBF junior flyweight titleholder Milan Melindo in October. He is the no. 3 rated contender.

The delay could make the fight more feasible since the Japanese Embassy is still closed in Manila, which is still undergoing strict quarantine measures to combat the pandemic. Booking international flights is also a concern, as the Philippines had halted all airline traffic earlier this month, before resuming inbound flights on select dates.

The original April 4 fight date was coincidentally Liza Elorde’s birthday. They’re hoping August 1, which is Johnny Elorde’s birthday, will be a luckier time.