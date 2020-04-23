Sampson Lewkowicz pushes back prospect showcase card to later in year

Sampson Lewkowicz was eager to show off some of his top prospects this Friday night, but as has been the case due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his card has been postponed until later this year.



Friday’s card was scheduled to take place at the Cannery Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, welterweight prospect Alberto Palmetta (13-1, 9 knockouts) was scheduled to face Jorge Brito (14-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round bout. Palmetta, who resides in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last fought on November 15, stopping previously-unbeaten Erik Vega Ortiz in the final round of a competitive bout.

In a clash of unbeaten lightweights, Colombia’s Yeis Solano (15-0, 10 KOs) was to face Starling Wilson Castillo (12-0, 9 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a 10-round bout.



Lewkowicz told The Ring Wednesday night he hopes the card will take place in late June or July at the same venue. Lewkowicz acknowledged the fight card could possibly take place without fans in attendance.



One fighter who was scheduled to fight on Friday’s card was Amilcar Vidal (11-0, 10 KOs). The hard-hitting middleweight, who resides in Montevideo, Uruguay and trains in Coachella, California, was scheduled to face Houston’s Donald Reed (8-0-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round bout, but Vidal had to withdraw from the fight.



“Amilcar had to back out of the fight to tend to his father who is sick in Uruguay,” Lewkowicz told The Ring. “He was able to make it out of the United States before flights began to cancel due to the pandemic. He’s very close to his family.”



Lewkowicz is very high on the 24-year-old Vidal, who stopped Mexico’s Leopoldo Reyna in the opening round of his last bout on January 4 in Montevideo. Vidal also fought on the November 15 card, stopping Zach Prieto in the first round.



Vidal, who turned pro in April 2018, has known Lewkowicz since 2016.

“His father was a fighter, his two brothers were fighters. So Amilcar literally grew up in a gym. He’s a talented fighter. Poised, mature, has great ring generalship. I’m very impressed with what he has done thus far as a pro. He’s very special.”



Lewkowicz said a fight between top prospects will replace the Vidal-Reed fight.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing