PBC: James Kirkland vs. Mark Hernandez postponed

Premier Boxing Champions announced on Thursday afternoon that Saturday night’s card at MGM National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Maryland, headlined by middleweight James Kirkland versus Mark Hernandez, has been postponed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“In the interest of public health and after reviewing the current information on COVID-19, we have decided the best course of action is to postpone Saturday’s event,” said Tom Brown, president of TGB Promotions.

“We understand how disappointing this is to boxing fans and regret any inconvenience.”

Kirkland (34-2, 30 knockouts), 35, of San Antonio, Texas, was supposed to fight for the third time in seven months following a four-year hiatus. Hernandez (14-3-1, 3 KOs), 26, of Fresno, California, fought three times in 2019, including a clash against recently crowned titlist Jeison Rosario, who stopped Hernandez inside nine rounds in February of last year.

