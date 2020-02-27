Watch: ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez says he’s in best shape for Kal Yafai fight

The Ring’s Cynthia Conte speaks with the former pound-for-pound king and four-division world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (48-2, 40 knockouts) about his fight this Saturday against WBA junior bantamweight titleholder Khalid Yafai (26-0, 15 KOs).

The fight will be at the Ford Center at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys training facility in Frisco, Texas, live on DAZN. Gonzalez gives his reaction to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai’s loss to Juan Francisco Estrada, and which fight he’d want next if he beats Yafai.