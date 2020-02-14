Alexis Rocha outpoints difficult and game Brad Solomon over 10 rounds on Garcia-Fonseca undercard

ANAHEIM, California – Alexis Rocha was taken the 10-round distance for only the second time of his budding pro career against seasoned veteran Brad Solomon on Friday night on the Ryan Garcia-Francisco Fonseca undercard at the Honda Center. The fight was streamed live on DAZN.

Rocha (16-0, 10 KOs), a heavy handed 22-year-old southpaw from Santa Ana, California, won by tallies of 100-89, 99-90 and 97-92 in a bout that most observers believed was very competitive and should have been closer on the official scorecards.

The still developing welterweight prospect brought constant pressure, power punches, youthful activity and aggression, as well as a concentrated body attack to the crossroads matchup. The judges obviously favored the higher punch output of Rocha, who landed 137 of 551 total punches, while Solomon, who suffered a knockdown in Round 10, landed 89 of 336 total punches, according to CompuBox.

Trainer: “You’re gonna f***ing hate yourself in the morning!” Alexis Rocha: *okay, watch this* 👇 pic.twitter.com/jJVGEFyN2x — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) February 15, 2020

Despsite the final-round knockdown, Solomon (28-3, 9 KOs), a 36-year-old former contender from Louisiana, provided quality professional resistance for most of the fight. The ring savvy stick-and-move specialist tested Rocha’s stamina, patience and ability to adapt with lateral movement and periodic pot shots on the fly that landed flush enough to earn the young man’s respect and quiet the local Orange County crowd in attendance.

Solomon, who went the 10-round distance for the eighth time in his pro career, was coming off a fifth-round KO loss to Ring Magazine’s 2019 Prospect of the Year Vergil Ortiz Jr. on December 13.