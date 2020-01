The Ring’s Cynthia Conte talks with Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions during Ryan Garcia’s media workout. De La Hoya talks about how Garcia vs. Fonseca was specifically made for Valentine’s Day, his classic reaction to Garcia possibly retiring at the age of the 26, and whether Billie Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, Gennadiy Golovkin or even Sergio Martinez could be the next opponent for Canelo Alvarez.