Moloney twins detail donation to Australia bushfire relief efforts

Jason Moloney. Photo credit: Ryan Songalia

Australia is still suffering from the devastating effects of hugely damaging bushfires and this tragedy has been made worse by record-breaking temperatures that have prolonged droughts and intensified the flames.

Approximately 42-million acres of land have burned, at least 28 people have lost their lives, over 2,000 homes have been destroyed and over a billion animals have been killed.

Several celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Hemsworth and Kylie Minogue have made sizeable donations to the cause, and two of Australian’s most notable boxers, twin brothers Jason and Andrew Moloney, also wanted to help.

“Our firefighters and volunteers on the front line have been truly amazing and have done an outstanding job protecting our country over several months, but they can’t do this on their own,” said Jason.

“Andrew and I talked about different ways we might be able to help those affected. Unfortunately, we aren’t millionaires, but we wanted to help out in some way. We decided we would auction off a pair of custom gold Team Moloney signed boxing gloves with the winning bid being donated to the Red Cross bushfire appeal.

“The winning bid was $2,025, which was sensational. Hopefully this money will help some of those suffering during this tough time and also help towards rebuilding after this disaster.”

The Moloneys bought food, water and other supplies and donated them to the local collection center.

“It was devastating to see our beautiful country hit so badly by fires,” said Andrew. “Hearing of so many people losing their homes, so many people and animals lives being taken, we really wanted to do something to help.

“I think it’s very important in times like this that we all come together as a country and everyone does what they can to help all those affected by this disaster. I just wish we were in the position to do more.”

