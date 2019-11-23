Eduardo Ramirez stuns Leduan Barthelemy on Wilder-Ortiz II undercard

LAS VEGAS - NOVEMBER 23: Eduardo Ramirez on the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Fight Night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 23, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports/PictureGroup)

LAS VEGAS — Eduardo Ramirez thought he won. All fighters think they’ve won after a draw. So, the Mexican featherweight had to wait over two years, but it appears the wait was worth it.

In the opening fight of the Deontay Wilder-Luis Ortiz II Fox pay-per-view Saturday night from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, Ramirez scored a stunning fourth-round stoppage victory over the previously undefeated Leduan Barthelemy.

After a rough start, the 5-foot-6 Ramirez (23-2-3, 10 knockouts) began chopping away at the 5-foot-11 Barthelemy.

Ramirez used a straight left to the jaw, set up perfectly by a right that caused Barthelemy (15-1-1, 7 KOs) to dip right in Ramirez’s punching zone. Barthelemy folded to the canvas, and referee Russell Mora waved it over at 2:59 of the fourth.

Ramirez avenged a 10-round, split-decision draw to Barthelemy back in September 2017 that he thought he won.

At the time of the stoppage, Ramirez was down on two of the three scorecards.

“I want to thank the fans and my promoter,” Ramirez said. “I said before the fight, I wasn’t going to let it go to the judges and that’s what I did tonight.

“The first fight wasn’t a draw. I worked very hard for this and it turned out how I wanted today. I felt his punching power. He’s a good fighter but I came here to fight. Viva Mexico.”

To his credit, a tranquil Barthelemy was realistic about his first pro loss, saying afterward, “I’ve got no excuses. The better man won tonight. I had a great camp and I was feeling good. But when I got out there, I wasn’t really feeling my best.

“I turned around to try to walk around and get my feet under me. I wasn’t trying to stop the fight or anything and I thought I could continue. Now I just have to live with it and come back.”

On the other portion of the undercard, cruiserweight Dustin Long (3-1-2, 3 KOs) floored Deontay Wilder’s younger, Marsellos Wilder (5-2, 2 KOs) at 1:51 of the fourth round with a left hook. Featherweight Angel Alejandro (8-0, 4 KOs) won six-round decision over Mark John Yap (30-15, 15 KOs). Super featherweight Jhon Gemino (21-12-1, 11 KOs) stopped Arnold Alejandro (11-1, 10 KOs) at 1:45 of the fifth round. Super featherweight Viktor Slavinskyi (11-0-1, 6 KOs) won a six-round decision over Rigoberto Hermosillo (11-2-1, 8 KOs). Super featherweight José Manuel Gómez (12-0, 5 KOs) stopped Daniel Placeres (8-3-1, 7 KOs) in three rounds.

Super lightweight Omar Juárez (5-0, 4 KOs) made easy work of Kevin Shacks (3-5-3, 3 KOs), stopping him at 1:59 of the sixth round.

Welterweight Vito Mielnicki, Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) extended his stoppage streak to three by defeating Marklin Bailey (6-6, 4 KOs) at 2:31 of the second round. Mielnicki, a 17-year-old high school senior, received a spattering of boos when he left the ring from the sparse crowd there at the time.

“It was good to get the two rounds in,” Mielnicki said. “Obviously the guy had more fights and more experience. He had 12 professional fights, so finishing him within the four rounds with that amount of experience is great.”