Tim Tzsyu outpoints Dwight Ritchie over 10 in Sydney

Junior middleweight Tim Tszyu kept his unbeaten record intact on Wednesday night and generated buzz for an eventual showdown against former WBO welterweight titleholder Jeff Horn.

Tszyu defeated fringe contender Dwight Ritchie by unanimous decision at the ICC Exhibition Centre in his hometown of Sydney, Australia. With the victory, he claimed a regional title belt and improves to 14-0 (10 knockouts).

The 24-year-old Tszyu was favored to win in the all-Australia clash, but Ritchie came to fight. With Horn sitting ringside, Tszyu, son of former undisputed junior welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu, scored with the more telling punches.

Ritchie had to deal with a cut over his left eye, which he suffered in Round 3, but the underdog did find success on the inside. He produced his best work in the middle rounds, but Tszyu was busier and more-effective with his combinations.

Scores were 98-93, 98-92, and 97-93.

A fight between Tszyu and Horn would be huge in Australia. Before that bout can be made, however, Horn has to take care of business against Michael Zerafa on Aug. 31 in Bendigo, Australia.

Undercard

Ritchie, who resides in Shepparton, Australia, drops to 19-2-1 (2 KOs).

Super middleweight contender Aidos Yerbossynuly defeated Rocky Jerkic (17-2, 13 KOs) of Newcastle, Australia by unanimous decision over 10 rounds.

Scores were 98-92, 98-92, and 99-91 for Yerbossynuly, (12-0, 8 KOs), who resides in Kazakhstan.

In a clash of unbeaten welterweights, Nursultan Zhangabayev overcame three low blow point deductions by referee Ferlin Marsh to defeat Steve Gago (11-1, 4 KOs) of Perth, Australia by unanimous decision.

Scores were 95-92, 95-92, and 96-91 for Zhangabayev, who also resides in Kazakhstan. He improves to 8-0 (5 KOs).

Super middleweight Cesar Mateo Tapia (11-0, 6 KOs), who is originally from Mexico and now resides in Narrabeen, Australia, defeated Renold Quinlan (12-5, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision. Scores were 98-92, 99-92, and 97-93.

Fringe welterweight contender Jack Brubaker stopped Danny Kennedy (8-1-1, 1 KO) at 2:57 of the eighth round. The ringside physician deemed an eye cut (caused by a punch) too severe for Kennedy to continue and referee Les Fear stopped the contest.

Brubaker (16-2-2, 8 KOs) is now unbeaten in his last four bouts.

The card was promoted by No Limit Boxing Promotions.

