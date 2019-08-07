Josh Warrington-Sofiane Takoucht set for October 12 in Leeds

(Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

British star Josh Warrington will make the third defense of his IBF featherweight title against Sofiane Takoucht at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England, on October 12.

Warrington, who is rated No. 2 by The Ring at 126 pounds, is coming of a 12-round split decision victory over Kid Galahad in June. The Englishman’s rapid ascent to the top of the featherweight division came courtesy of impressive decision wins over Lee Selby and Carl Frampton in 2018.

“From what I’ve seen, Takoucht is tough and got his IBF ranking (No. 4) through hard work,” said Warrington. “This is a massive opportunity for him. I have to stay focused and not take my eye off the ball because I am after the biggest fights in the division.”

Takoucht, from Ardennes, France, is a relatively unknown quantity. The 33-year-old southpaw has been a professional since 2006 but is yet to score a notable victory in his career. He’ll be a massive underdog to unseat the rampaging Warrington on enemy territory.

“I am sure (Warrington) will look at me and think I am easier than his last three opponents, but I won’t let this opportunity go. Get ready for a shock,” said Takoucht.

This bout and undercard action will be televised live on BT Sport in the U.K.

Quotes courtesy of a press release issued by Queensberry Promotions.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

