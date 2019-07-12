Photos: Shakur Stevenson, Alberto Guevara on the scales in Newark

All photos by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Shakur Stevenson cleared the final hurdle before his Newark homecoming fight, weighing in at 126 pounds for his ten-round fight against Alberto Guevara on Saturday night. Guevara, a short notice replacement, weighed in at 125.4 pounds.

Stevenson (11-0, 6 knockouts) and Guevara (27-4, 12 KOs) will headline a card from the Prudential Center which takes place live on ESPN, beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The co-feature, which will also be shown on ESPN, pits Joshua Greer Jr. (20-1-1, 12 KOs) against Nikolai Potapov (20-1-1, 11 KOs) in a twelve-round IBF bantamweight elimination bout for the no. 2 ranking. Both fighters weighed 117.4 pounds.

There are six other fights scheduled for the undercard, which will be shown beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+:

Josue Vargas 141.8 lbs vs. Manuel Lopez 142.4 lbs (8 rounds)

Vito Mielnicki Jr. 146 lbs vs. Tamarcus Smith 139 lbs (4 rounds)

John Bauza 138.2 lbs vs. Angel Sarinana 137 lbs (8 rounds)

Julian Rodriguez 140.8 lbs vs. Hevinson Herrera 140 lbs (6 rounds)

Vijender Singh 169 lbs vs. Mike Snider 168.6 lbs (8 rounds)

Joseph Adorno 134.8 lbs Adriano Ramirez 134.4 lbs (8 rounds)

No posts found.