The Ring Archives: Born on this day: Joe Louis – part one

Former heavyweight champion Joe Louis, the most iconic fighter of the 1930s and '40s (arguably of the 20th Century), was born on May 13, 1914.

Joseph Louis Barrow was born on this day, May 13, 1914 in Lafayette, Alabama. His family moved to Detroit when he was a child and it was in the Motor City where he was introduced to boxing. Competing out of the Brewster-Wheeler Recreation Center in Detroit’s “Black Bottom” area, Louis won the national AAU light heavyweight title in 1934 en route to compiling a 53-3 amateur record. His amateur credentials were impressive but nothing in comparison to his all-time great accomplishments in the pro ranks where, fighting as Joe Louis with “The Brown Bomber” moniker, he won the heavyweight championship of the world just three years after his debut by dethroning James Braddock in 1937. Louis, who compiled a pro record of 64-3, with 50 knockouts, held the “biggest prize in sports” until 1949. During his 11-year reign, Louis defended the heavyweight title 25 consecutive times – the record for any division that still stands. However, Louis’ road to the heavyweight title wasn’t easy. He suffered his first pro loss, to former champ Max Schmeling, one year before he challenged Braddock. The following Ring Magazine covers and photos, from the publication’s archives, chronicle Louis’ two-year journey from exposed prospect to heavyweight champ to American hero.

No posts found.