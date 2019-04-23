Wednesday, April 24, 2019  |
Watch: Exclusive interview with Gennady Golovkin, discusses Canelo-Jacobs, Steve Roll, VADA testing

by Cynthia Conte

RingTV’s Cynthia Conte sat down with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin to discuss his debut fight for DAZN against undefeated Canadian Steve Rolls. Golovkin talked about getting back in the ring, his thoughts on Rolls and who was available for his comeback, the Canelo-Jacobs matchup, fighting Demetrius Andrade and Billy Joe Saunders, and more. Golovkin vs. Rolls takes place on June 8 at Madison Square Garden, live on DAZN.

