Podcast: Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski Ep 32: Do we have too much boxing?

07
Apr
by Evan Rutkowski

Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski takes a look at the boxing world from the network executive point of view. Rutkowski, a former HBO Sports marketing executive, gives his take on the business side of the sport and an insider’s perspective on what you’re watching (or streaming) on TV.

This week, Evan ponders the very loaded question of “Do we have too much boxing?” and covers the proliferation of boxing content that we currently have.

