Podcast: Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski Ep. 31: A look at Spence’s and Wilder’s next career steps

Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski takes a look at the boxing world from the network executive point of view. Rutkowski, a former HBO Sports marketing executive, gives his take on the business side of the sport and an insider’s perspective on what you’re watching (or streaming) on TV.

This week, Evan takes a deep dive into how Errol Spence Jr.’s career is being managed, and what Deontay Wilder is really doing by turning down the DAZN offer.

Listen to Episode 30 here.

No posts found.