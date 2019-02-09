Reymart Gaballo, Romero Duno score early KOs in Manila

Reymart Gaballo and Romero Duno, the two biggest rising stars in the Sanman Boxing stable, both scored second round knockouts Saturday night at the Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay City, Philippines.

Gaballo (21-0, 18 knockouts) came out guns blazing from the opening bell, overwhelming Yuya Nakamura (9-3-1, 7 KOs) with power and activity. There was little formality as everything the 22-year-old Gaballo threw had knockout written on it, and even if he was forcing it, Nakamura had no answers for what was coming his way.

Nakamura, 28, of Osaka, Japan was down twice in round one – once on a right hand in the opening minute and again on a left hook in the second minute – but somehow managed to make it out of the round. He wouldn’t last much long as Gaballo came out swinging again, hurting Nakamura to the body before finishing him with a left hook upstairs in the corner. The official time was 1:44.

Nakamura protested the referee’s stoppage before being calmed down by his corner, as he drops to 1-2-1 in his last four fights, with both losses by stoppage.

Gaballo of General Santos City, Philippines has yet to crack The Ring’s top ten at 118 pounds, but has risen to the no. 1 spot with the WBA, where a complicated system has Nonito Donaire Jr. holding the official belt and Naoya Inoue in possession of a secondary belt. Gaballo himself had won a minor “interim” title with the organization after his unanimous decision win over the previously unbeaten Stephon Young last March.

The knockout of the night belonged to Duno, as he finished the job with an overhand right in round two that sent Kuldeep Dhanda face-first to the canvas, out cold. The time of stoppage ten-round scheduled lightweight fight was 1:19.

Romero Duno KO "Ruthless: Romero Duno claimed the vacant WBA Asia Lightweight title with a vicious second-round KO of Kuldeep Dhanda.***For more boxing content, visit espn5.com | #ESPN5Boxing Posted by Sports5 on Saturday, February 9, 2019

It was the first knockout win for Duno (19-1, 15 KOs) after a pair of decision wins in the United States. Duno, 23, of Tagum City, Philippines is also promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, and was fighting in his home country for the first time since 2017.

Dhanda (7-2, 1 KO) loses his second fight in his last three.

The Sanman team went 4-for-4 on this card, which was televised live by ESPN 5 in the Philippines. Dave Apolinario (10-0, 6 KOs) of General Santos City remained undefeated, winning a unanimous decision over Romshane Sarguilla (7-2-2, 4 KOs) of Valenzuela City by scores of 80-71 on two cards and 79-72 on the third in their eight-round scheduled flyweight bout.

Also, Jerven Mama (9-0-1, 5 KOs) won a six-round unanimous decision over Mervin Lulu (5-5-2, 2 KOs) in their flyweight bout, with their scores being 59-55 on two cards and 58-56 on the third.

ESPN 5 will return with another fight card next week at the SM City North EDSA Skydome, with Dave Penalosa headlining against Marcos Cardenas in a 12-round bout with a regional WBO featherweight belt at stake, plus the return of John Riel Casimero against Kenya Yamashita.

