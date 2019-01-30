Srisaket Sor Rungvisai slated to rematch Juan Francisco Estrada on DAZN on April 6

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai’s debut on DAZN is coming against a familiar foe.

Rungvisai and Juan Francisco Estrada have agreed to terms for a rematch that’s slated to take place April 6 in Los Angeles, industry sources told The Ring. The Ring broke the news earlier this month that Rungvisai was set to sign with DAZN. The signing was made official by promoter Eddie Hearn on Wednesday.

Rungvisai-Estrada 2 will be paired with the 122-pound title unification fight between Danny Roman and T.J. Doheny, per sources.

When Rungvisai and Estrada met in February, the Thai native came out on top via majority decision in one of the best action fights of 2018. Rungvisai (47-4-1, 41 knockouts) is The Ring’s junior bantamweight champion, a distinction he claimed with an upset victory over Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez in March 2017l he reaffirmed that status with a fourth-round KO of Gonzalez in the rematch later that year.

Rungvisai hasn’t competed on U.S. television since his victory over Estrada. His last two fights were staged in Thailand. The 32-year-old is rated No. 8 by The Ring pound-for-pound.

Estrada is rated No. 1 by The Ring at 115 pounds. He rebounded from the defeat with victories over Felipe Orucuta and Victor Mendez.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

No posts found.