PHOTOS: Manny Pacquiao returns to Wild Card to complete Broner training camp

Photo by Jhay Oh Otamias

Manny Pacquiao returned to familiar surroundings on Monday, training once again at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood under the guidance of Buboy Fernandez and Freddie Roach.

Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 knockouts) hadn’t trained there since his 2016 fight against Jessie Vargas, and after it didn’t seem like he’d ever be back there after making the decision to promote Fernandez to head coach.

Without Roach, Pacquiao knocked out Lucas Matthysse in seven rounds in Malaysia this past July, but reunited with Roach ahead of his upcoming fight against Adrien Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) on January 19. That fight will be at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, 40, arrived in Los Angeles on December 22 and went running in Pan Pacific Park on Christmas Eve before doing gym work.

Here are photos of Pacquiao’s second leg of training camp by Jhay Oh Otamias.

No posts found.