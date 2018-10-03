Watch the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury Los Angeles press conference

Showtime Sports presents the official live stream of the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Los Angeles press conference across digital platforms as the larger-than-life personalities face off and sound off at the final stop of their three-city tour to hype their December 1 showdown at L.A.’s Staples Center.

After tension-filled stops in London and New York, the WBC heavyweight titleholder, Wilder, and the lineal heavyweight champion, Fury, will meet one more time on the press tour. The live fully produced program will be available via Facebook @ShowtimeBoxing and YouTube @ShoSports channel, and begins at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 PT ET. Fans can also view the fight via the player below: