Anthony Joshua-Alexander Povetkin set for September 22 at Wembley Stadium

It’s not the heavyweight fight the boxing world has been clamoring for, but it is a high-quality matchup.

Anthony Joshua will defend IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against WBA mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium Connected by EE on September 22.

Joshua, who is rated No. 1 by THE RING at heavyweight, returns to England’s national soccer stadium for the first time since April 2017 when he stopped former champion Wladimir Klitschko. Since that time, the 28-year-old power-puncher has scored a stoppage win over Carlos Takam and a unanimous decision over Joseph Parker.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring,” said Joshua, who has sold approximately 250,000 tickets for his last three stadium fights. “Povetkin is a serious challenge that I will prepare meticulously for. He has serious pedigree and only a fool would underestimate what he brings to the table.

“Training hasn’t stopped for me, but the next 10 weeks ahead will be intense both mentally and physically. I will push myself to breaking point to make sure I am in peak condition for another huge night for British boxing.”

Povetkin earned his shot with a spectacular fifth-round knockout of Liverpool’s David Price, which took place on the Joshua-Parker undercard in March.

“The battle for the world title has always been my goal,” said Povetkin, who was outpointed by then-champion Wladimir Klitschko in October 2013. “Anthony Joshua has four belts (including IBO) and I want them all. I’m glad that our fight will finally take place; the meeting of two Olympic champions in the ring is destined to be a breath-taking event.”

An announcement on on-sale dates, ticket prices and travel packages will be made this week.

