Manny Pacquiao, Lucas Matthysse weigh in under the welterweight limit
Both Manny Pacquiao and Lucas Matthysse successfully conquered the scales Friday night (Sunday morning local time) ahead of their fight at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 knockouts) weighed 146 pounds, his heaviest since his fourth fight against Juan Manuel Marquez in 2012. Matthysse (39-4, 36 KOs), who is four years younger at 35, was slightly heavier at 146.7.
It will be Pacquiao’s first trip through the ropes since last July, when he lost a controversial decision to Jeff Horn in Australia, while Matthysse has won two straight since his tenth round knockout loss to Viktor Postol.
The fight will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States, on BoxNation in the United Kingdom, and on ESPN 5, ABS-CBN and GMA in the Philippines.
In the co-featured bout, Jhack Tepora (21-0, 16 KOs) weighed 125.4 pounds while Edivaldo Ortega (26-1-1, 12 KOs) scaled in at 125.6 pounds.
At stake in the main event is Matthysse’s “regular” WBA welterweight belt, a secondary title beneath the recognized WBA welterweight title held by Keith Thurman, while the co-main will have the vacant “interim” WBA featherweight belt.
The lone full championship fight on the card will be contested between Moruti Mthalane (35-2, 24 KOs) and Muhammad Waseem (8-0, 6 KOs) for the IBF flyweight belt vacated by Donnie Nietes. Mthalane weighed 111.5 pounds and Waseem checked in at 111.3 pounds.