Manny Pacquiao, Lucas Matthysse weigh in under the welterweight limit

Photo / Wendell Alinea-MP Promotions

Both Manny Pacquiao and Lucas Matthysse successfully conquered the scales Friday night (Sunday morning local time) ahead of their fight at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 knockouts) weighed 146 pounds, his heaviest since his fourth fight against Juan Manuel Marquez in 2012. Matthysse (39-4, 36 KOs), who is four years younger at 35, was slightly heavier at 146.7.

It will be Pacquiao’s first trip through the ropes since last July, when he lost a controversial decision to Jeff Horn in Australia, while Matthysse has won two straight since his tenth round knockout loss to Viktor Postol.

The fight will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States, on BoxNation in the United Kingdom, and on ESPN 5, ABS-CBN and GMA in the Philippines.

In the co-featured bout, Jhack Tepora (21-0, 16 KOs) weighed 125.4 pounds while Edivaldo Ortega (26-1-1, 12 KOs) scaled in at 125.6 pounds.

At stake in the main event is Matthysse’s “regular” WBA welterweight belt, a secondary title beneath the recognized WBA welterweight title held by Keith Thurman, while the co-main will have the vacant “interim” WBA featherweight belt.

The lone full championship fight on the card will be contested between Moruti Mthalane (35-2, 24 KOs) and Muhammad Waseem (8-0, 6 KOs) for the IBF flyweight belt vacated by Donnie Nietes. Mthalane weighed 111.5 pounds and Waseem checked in at 111.3 pounds.