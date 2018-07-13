Demetrius Andrade set to join Matchroom Boxing, compete on DAZN

Demetrius Andrade takes it to Alantez Fox en route to a 12-round unanimous decision on Oct. 21, 2017. Photo / @HBOboxing











Since he formally announced his partnership with the fledgling streaming service DAZN in May, Eddie Hearn has been on the lookout for talented American fighters to feature on his new platform.

He already has middleweight contender Daniel Jacobs in his stable, but the Brooklynite is currently signed to an exclusive contract with HBO. Hearn has searched far and wide for intriguing names to add to his roster, and at long last, he’s netted one.

Hearn will announce his fall slate of fights at a news conference on Tuesday in New York in addition to some signings. A source told The Ring one of those signings will be Demetrius Andrade, the former junior middleweight titleholder who recently parted ways with longtime promoters Star Boxing and Banner Promotions. BoxingScene.com’s Keith Idec first reported the deal with Andrade.

The 30-year-old fighting out of Providence, Rhode Island was hotly pursued by both Al Haymon and Top Rank, per a source, but in the end, Andrade will take a chance on Hearn’s new platform.

The British promoter has attempted to attract a number of Haymon’s most high-profile — such as Adrien Broner and the Charlo twins — with three-fight deals paying out in excess of $1.5 million per fight. In Andrade, he’ll sign a middleweight contender who is one of the most talented fighters in the sport, but also one of its most inactive.

The 2008 Olympian, despite his vast skills, has failed to reach his full potential eight years into his career. He’s now fighting at 160 pounds (rated No. 7 by The Ring), and a title fight with Billy Joe Saunders is on the table.

The WBO ordered the title tilt on Thursday, and the sides have 10 days to negotiate. But Andrade (25-0, 16 knockouts) has staged just one fight at 160 pounds, an October decision victory over Alantez Fox.

The southpaw and his team have expressed a preference for a pair of tune-up bouts first, and now that Hearn is promoting Andrade, that could indeed be the plan, with an eye on a title fight in 2019.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger