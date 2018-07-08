Denis Douglin: If I lose to Vaughn Alexander, I’ll retire

Denis Douglin (right) battles Anthony Dirrell in November 2017. (Photo by Silvia Jones - Premier Boxing Champions)

Brooklyn-born boxer Denis Douglin, a 30-year-old super middleweight, has come to the realization that he cannot handle one more loss on his 20-6 record.

A professional since 2009, the Al Haymon-advised fighter, who long made New Jersey his home before relocating to Nevada, told me that if he loses his next scheduled bout, he will retire.

Adios, ring. No more fight life. Look for another vocation and move the hell on.

“Yes sir, 7 losses,” Douglin told me. “And as much as I love boxing, I would have to hang it up professionally.”

Douglin, nicknamed “Momma’s Boy” because his mom, Saphya, trains him, is set to fight August 4 in Las Vegas against Vaughn Alexander (12-0, older brother of ex-champ Devon Alexander) on the Sergey Kovalev-Eleider Alvarez undercard, which will air on HBO.

Saphya and Jose Benavidez Sr. will be cornering him in the crucial battle on which his future in the game rests.

In Douglin’s most recent faceoff, he battled Anthony Dirrell in November. Near the ending of Round 6, the bout was halted because of a cut on Dirrell’s head and the judges deemed him, in his hometown of Detroit, the winner.

Douglin doesn’t agree. But nevertheless, he looks forward, and with the newfound comprehension that he is in a must-win situation. Yes, he’s putting extra pressure on himself.

And when did he have this lightning bolt moment? “Recently,” he said. “Just being around my daughter, Aryah. Her future dreams are more important than my dreams now. I have to be in the position where I’m making good money so I can support her one hundred percent. Fighting once a year and losing isn’t cutting it.”

Indeed, Douglin fought once in 2017 and this is his first start in 2018.

So, has he figured out what he’ll be doing other than fighting if Alexander gets the W on August 4?

“Realistically, I’m not losing, so no Plan B figured out yet,” he said, chuckling. “I didn’t really think retirement all the way through yet! It’s not going to be a close fight, and if it is, then to me that’s a sign in itself that I’m not good enough. I don’t think he’s a world-class fighter at all. I’ve lost to world-class fighters. George Groves, Jermell Charlo, David Benavidez. Once I start losing to guys like Vaughn, it will be time to hang it up! So yes, this promise to retire is set in stone as far as I’m concerned!”

