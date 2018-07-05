Nonito Donaire will return to bantamweight for World Boxing Super Series

Photo by Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Former four-weight world titleholder Nonito Donaire has been added to the bantamweight column of the World Boxing Super Series for season two.

Despite not having made the 118-pound limit for almost seven years, Donaire, who is coming off a 12-round unanimous decision loss to Carl Frampton at featherweight, is relishing this latest challenge.

“I’m really looking forward to the tournament,” said the 35-year-old Donaire (38-5, 24 KOs).

“People always asked about my goal and I said to be undisputed. With this tournament, that goal is now attainable.

“Entering the tournament gives me an opportunity to showcase my capabilities against the best in this division. This division is stacked with talent and that’s really exciting.

“I believe my size, experience and most of all my power will give me the edge over my opponents.

Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer, Kalle Sauerland said, “Donaire is a legend in the game and an amazing addition to the Ali Trophy action. He has fought in various divisions but will look at his very best in the 118-pound line-up because of exceptionally fast hand speed and terrific punching power.”

Also featuring in the bantamweight line-up will be Emmanuel Rodriguez (IBF titleholder), Ryan Burnett (WBA titleholder), Zolani Tete (WBO titleholder) and pound-for-pound star Naoya Inoue.

Quotes courtesy of a press release issued by World Boxing Super Series.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for THE RING. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.