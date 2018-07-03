Regis Prograis-Juan Jose Velasco winner will enter 140-pound WBSS tournament

Regis Prograis. Photo credit: Tom Casino-Showtime











Acclaimed junior welterweight Regis Prograis only has to get past underdog Juan Jose Velasco on July 14 to secure a place in the second season of the World Boxing Super Series.

Prograis, rated No. 1 by THE RING at 140 pounds, is a terrific boxer-puncher who is in the best form of his career. The New Orleans southpaw is coming off a stunning second-round stoppage of former unified titleholder Julius Indongo and remains eager to face the top fighters in his division.

“My biggest asset is my hunger to be the best,” said Prograis (21-0, 18 knockouts). “I have a chip on my shoulder and I want to prove to everybody I am the best at 140 pounds.

“I’m definitely excited to enter the tournament. This is great for boxing. The best fighting the best.”

The 31-year-old Velasco (20-0, 12 KOs), from Buenos Aires, will also have the daunting task of taking on Prograis in his home city of New Orleans. Despite the odds being against him, the unbeaten Argentinian is confident of tearing up the script.

“It’s a great honor and I look forward to competing for the Muhammad Ali trophy and winning the whole thing. I think the format is set up well,” said Velasco. “The best fight the best in the World Boxing Super Series to determine one champ. Great!”

THE RING recently reported on the list of fighters who would join the junior welterweight tournament.

Information courtesy of a press release issued by World Boxing Super Series.

