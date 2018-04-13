Monday, April 16, 2018  |
News

Manny Pacquiao parts ways with Freddie Roach ahead of Lucas Matthysse bout





13
Apr
by Mike Coppinger

Manny Pacquiao and Freddie Roach joined forces to reach unthinkable heights, but all good things must come to an end.

For months, speculation has run rampant that when the Filipino senator returned to the ring, it would be without Roach in his corner. Now that Pacquiao is preparing to begin training camp for his welterweight fight against Lucas Matthysse on July 15 in Malaysia, he made the move official in a press release Friday.

Pacquiao, 39, will be trained by Restituto “Buboy” Fernandez and Raides “Nonoy” Neri. Out is Roach, who has trained Pacquiao at his Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, California, since Pacquiao made his U.S. debut in 2001.

Through 16 years and 34 fights, Pacquiao and Roach made history. Pacman became the only boxer ever to win titles in eight weight classes and scored wins over the likes of Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera, Juan Manuel Marquez and Miguel Cotto. Pacquiao lost to Floyd Mayweather, but it shattered all revenue records. Together, Pacquiao and Roach made millions.

Pacquiao and Roach have been synonymous in boxing, and will be forever. But as Pacquiao enters the twilight of his career, he’s moving on.

“Manny and I had a great run for 15 years — longer than most marriages and certainly a rarity for boxing,” Roach said in a statement. “I wouldn’t trade any of it. Inside the boxing ring and the political ring, I wish Manny nothing but the best.

“I would be lying if I [said] I wasn’t hurt that he didn’t contact me personally about his decision, but the great times we enjoyed together far outweigh that.”

Pacquiao was controversially defeated by Jeff Horn in July, and that’s where the trouble began. Two weeks after the bout, Roach wondered what was going on between him and his longtime fighter.

“I was trying to see where his head was at, and I could not even get him to say hi to me,” Roach told Sports Illustrated at the time. “I don’t know if he was upset with me or what.

“I really don’t know if he’s mad at me. But I can tell you this: I haven’t been paid yet. So who knows?”

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger





  • LOMATARD

    Manny: Hey Freddie how much is your cut?

    Freddie: 40%

    Manny: You know this aint PPV, I aint got money no more.

    Freddie: 35%

    Manny: Who are you again?

  • Colin Mc Flurry.

    Manny seems destined to end his career on a sad note after a truly illustrious career.

    • chickenstock

      That’s boxing.

      • Colnef

        A lack of basic common decency by Manny.

      • Colin Mc Flurry.

        Unfortunately all to often, chick.

    • Carlos

      It’s all about money, with these guys. their stature in the sport will always take a back seat to the money. He just made $80-100M fighting mayweather – that should have been it.

  • mitch menendez

    Gut feeling is that Pac loses this one

    • southpaw20

      in your dreams

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    What about Arum, Manny? Did you finally break free of him too?

  • Oc

    Sad to hear that such a long lasting and reputation defining partnership has come to an end. Roach sounded cool enough about it but it’s a shame Manny wasn’t man enough to tell him personally or to pay him what was owed under they’re then current contract…apparently (this hits a personal note with me as I have to deal with ball-less man-child douchbags in my current profession, personally I have no problem speaking up for myself and giving someone a good old spray if I feel they have wronged me, so I don’t get it when people don’t take the opportunity to vent).

    Anyway, they were a great team and shall down in the history books as such.

    • Stephen M

      You have to think that Manny’s entourage is full of schemers and manipulators whispering in his ear…

      • Julio

        They did a lousy job if it took them 16 years to run Roach out of team Pacquiao.

      • Oc

        Certainly that slander has been leveled at Michael Koncz over the years but with such a large entourage I’m sure Manny has some surrounded himself with at least one or two nefarious cretins.

    • Julio

      Sometimes its just better to take the high road but I also agree that there are times in which you need to make a stand for yourself. I have found that you can accomplish far more when you are able to channel that negative energy into the right spots. Just reacting emotionally for the sake of it is truly a waste of time.

      • Oc

        I go with the policy of honesty above all else mate. Honest with myself and others to the best of my ability, all else be damned (hurt feeling, normalcy). That’s my philosophy in dealing with everything and everyone…I had to learn to speak up for myself with a method like that (I don’t apply it aggressively or harshly and I try not to be a dick about anything…if I can help it).

        • Julio

          Absolutely. You stay true to yourself. What I am saying is that anger usually leads to bad decisions because your emotions are compromised with exacting revenge (or justice).

    • Ivan Otero

      Boxers and trainers don’t have contracts. Is a fight by fight deal. That’s why is so rare they lasted so long.

  • Steve

    What chance Matthysse ask’s Freddie to work his corner?

    • Julio

      You say that like Pacquiao was still the same force of nature he used to be once. This is actually a crossroads fight for both, especially Pacquiao.

      • Steve

        Agreed it’s a close fight, that’s why I’d be looking for any possible advantage if I was Matthysse and Freddie might be up for a little payback. If Manny was at his peak Lucas could have Roach, Dundee and Futch in his corner and wear Margarito’s gloves and it wouldn’t make a difference.

        • Julio

          Absolutely. It would have been borderline sacrilegious having Mathysse sharing the same ring with a prime Pacquiao.

        • Noneyyaaa.

          I agreed with all you said,but i love when anyone sees the coward azz cheat margarita is! He was playing with his opponents lives with the plaster he used he never was the same boxer after sugar shanes trainer cought his azz..

  • Canek

    Golovtards are now free to turn on Roach.

    • Cousin Strawberry ( Cheech)

      ?? I don’t get it.

  • Jeremy, UK

    I’m sure there are two sides to this story, but it’s a shame that this has happened after such an incredible and successful partnership for both. Clearly not new to boxing. It reminds me of when Leonard split with Dundee near the end of his career.

    • Julio

      Their tandem had an unprecedented run but it couldn’t last forever. Its sound pretty obvious that these two have been at odds since the Horn fight.

      • Jeremy, UK

        It’s a shame. Now, at this stage of Pacquiao’s career, how much will not having Roach in his corner affect him? Is it possible it could be an advantage? I think it unlikely.

        • Julio

          Considering that Manny is on the downside and such a veteran, I am not sure how Roach’s presence or lack thereof will affect Pacquiao either way.

  • Colnef

    This is an interesting fight in my view. Matthysse seems to have slipped badly but so has Manny. Matthysse still has the power to do damage and if Manny – who clearly won the Horn fight in my opinion – gets careless he could be in serious trouble.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Freddie has been saying that he will be the first guy to tell Manny when it was time to hang up his gloves. In the aftermath of the Horn debacle, he told Manny to get a rematch or retire. But did he prepare Manny well for that fight? Obviously no. Manny is not saying it but Freddie was also to be blamed for that loss. His corner work was also wanting in the Horn fight. In fairness, because of his advancing age and medical condition, Freddie might no longer been up to the task as far back as the Floyd bout.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Manny may not have the heart to break it to Freddie, even as gently as he could. Like other Asians, we Pinoys have a way of sending message effectively and tactfully through non verbal means. Exposed as he has been to the Western particularly American way, Manny remains as Filipino and Asian as the rest of us. Please don’t begrudge Manny as I think Manny as a Christian does not hold grudge against Freddie or has understood and forgiven his shortcoming. Knowing Manny, the last thing he needs heading to a major fight is a mental baggage. He has learned that from experience.

  • Mike M.

    I’d of fired him for saying he thought I lost a match everyone thought I won too. I’d of fired him in the locker room in front of everyone…probably would of smacked em around a lil.

