Tyson Fury stripped of THE RING heavyweight championship, drops from ratings

THE RING heavyweight championship belt, which was first awarded to Jack Dempsey in 1922 and was most recently held by Tyson Fury, is now vacant.
01
Feb
by The Ring

THE RING heavyweight championship is now vacant.

Tyson Fury captured the prestigious belt in November 2015 by winning a one-sided 12-round unanimous decision over long-reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf, Germany.

However, there have been a variety of obstacles which prevented the unbeaten Englishman from defending the championship over the past 26 months. Among them was the ill-fated Klitschko rematch, Fury’s mental health issues, a UKAD investigation and the revocation of his British boxing license.

With all these issues now cleared, THE RING set a deadline (January 31) for Fury to reveal an opponent. However, no such announcement has been made by the fighter’s promoter, hence the decision to remove Fury as champion. Fury will also be removed from THE RING heavyweight rankings for the time being.

We at THE RING would like to make it clear that this decision had not been taken lightly. THE RING championship belt is the closest representation to a lineal champion in the sport today, and Tyson Fury was extremely proud to be part of our heavyweight history.

We deeply regret separating from the lineal championship and we would hope that fans appreciate our reasons for giving Tyson every opportunity over the past two years. We wish our former champion the very best for the future and we will be happy to re-rank him when appropriate.

For the record, the vacant RING heavyweight championship will not be on the line in the IBF, WBA and WBO title unification bout between Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker, which takes place in Cardiff, Wales, on March 31. Joshua and Parker are rated No. 1 and No. 3 by THE RING respectively.

There have been occasions when a vacant RING championship has been contested between No. 1- and No. 3-rated contenders. However, after careful consideration, we do not feel Joshua-Parker qualifies. At this time, THE RING ratings panel unanimously believe that Deontay Wilder is the second-best heavyweight in the world on merit.

 

  • Expatriot American in Europe

    Don’t count Fury out, he has the potential to come back and upset the heavyweight cart again.

    • Tom Gray

      Nobody should count him out.

      • Giuseppe

        physically, i’m not convinced he can actually do it. but i would love to see him throw a spanner in the works of all the hearn/ haymon plans, absolutely.

      • Stephen M

        Hey Tom, who is on the Ring ratings panel anyway? I would think that listing the members names somewhere would be a good idea…

        • Tom Gray

          Hey Stephen. It’s just been revamped within the last week. I’ll ask Doug if we can get all the names flipped on to the website at some point. It would make sense.

          • Stephen M

            Thanks!

    • giovanni

      yep, but time is running out..

  • Wade Wilson

    The scores for the Klitschko fight were 115-112 twice and 116-111. That’s hardly one-sided.

    • Tom Gray

      Point deduction from Fury – 8-4, 8-4 and 9-3 in rounds. AND you can thrown in the fact that the fight was in Germany.

      I think we’ll call it one-sided. You can’t be serious??? I’m going to put that down to you having a rough morning…

      • Wade Wilson

        He clearly won but you make it out like Klitschko wasn’t in the fight. This wasn’t exactly a Pernell Whitaker skilled shut-out. I’ve watched it many times and Klitschko clearly didn’t know what to do but it wasn’t like Fury was running away with it. Despite the way it may sound 8-4 is no blow-out. 7-5 is as close as you can get without it being a draw. It wasn’t being called that at the time and more people were focusing on what Klitschko didn’t do over what Fury did.

        • Tom Gray

          We can disagree here Wade. For me, Fury displayed tactical superiority throughout the duration of that fight. He used lateral movement and controlled the distance in order to take Wlad’s jab away. When Klitschko couldn’t use that punch to set up his right hand, the game was over. He make no tactical adjustment whatsoever and was completely ineffective. If you’re beating Wlad IN GERMANY by 8-4 or 9-3, then you know you won by a country mile. And you’re a brave man if you’ve watched that fight “many times”. Twice was one time too many for me.

  • Tony Nightstick

    “At this time, THE RING ratings panel unanimously believe that Deontay Wilder is the second-best heavyweight in the world on merit.” My God, that’s depressing.

  • Moose

    About time he was stripped, you cannot hold onto a belt without defending it for 26 months. When he is fit to fight give him first crack to get it back.

    • JL Sabinas

      I wouldn’t go so far as to give him the first crack to get it back; he should earn that chance too. He should at least have a warm up fight, and a top 10 fight, before he gets a chance to get it back. There are other guys wanting a chance too!

  • philoe bedoe

    The right call at the right time.
    Now let’s hope it doesn’t stay vacant to long, and I hope Tyson can get himself back into contention to fight for it again……..

    • Wade Wilson

      It’ll be very hard but I hope he succeeds.

    • ceylon mooney

      heck the right time was ages ago! id luv to see tyson back. dyin to see if he can compete or that was his one time.

      • philoe bedoe

        Tyson is a born prize fighter and the incentive to take on the undisputed no1 ( Joshua or Wilder etc) along with the cash, is what will spur him on………….

  • Andy T

    IF they meet this year but in the meantime AJ is the No1 Heavyweight and will hold 4 belts beating Parker.
    Clear No1 winning the belt off Charles Martin in his 16th fight in his 19th fight beat Klitschko he also was due to meet Povetkin but like Wilder the fight was cancelled due to Drug charges against Povetkin. Look at the list of fighters AJ has fought in only 20 fights and list how many are classed as better than Stiverne, Wilders (39 fights to date) best opponent
    IMO it would be Parker, Breazeale and Whyte.
    But we will wait for the clear No 2 to fight the No1 no surprise.

  • Stephen M

    Bravo!

  • John Grady

    This decision is very much requried and, respectfully, should have been made long ago.

    I appreciate the desire to maintain the lineal championsip, and with TF being so young, it makes sense to delay stripping the champ until absolutely sure he will not defend in a reasonable amount of time… but over two years of inactivity is too long. This even while I respect the Ring’s patience with a young man’s troubles with mental health and (possibly) addiction challenges.

    I truly hope that Mr. Fury uses boxing to fill an important void in his life, loses himself in his craft, and again pursues his potential. I can foresee him rebuilding and eventually facing the AJ-DW winner to reclaim (if possible) the Ring championship in 2019.

  • GodBlessTheDead

    What a joke haha! Wilder’s not fought anyone in 10 pro years, you lost all credibility!

    • Tom Gray

      I’m far from being a Wilder advocate but, who do you believe should be above him?

      • GodBlessTheDead

        Going by this very article… Joshua!
        “Joshua and Parker are rated No. 1 and No. 3 by THE RING respectively.”

        • Helmut oberlander

          We get 1 and 3. Who do you see as 2? It seems from your comment, you have a problem with Wilder at 2.

          • GodBlessTheDead

            https://www.ringtv.com/ratings/?weightclass=272
            I have no problem with Wilder being #2 thats were I would have him, but assume what you like I guess lol..
            I think it should be awarded to the unified champion who is ranked #1 in their rankings, Joshua.

          • Tom Gray

            Ok, the temptation is too great to come back at you. Your logic is that we just hand over the belt to Joshua like it’s a pair of carpet slippers? Go away!

          • GodBlessTheDead

            no, they should have #1 v #3 fight for it not #2 v #5 are you really that stupid bro?

          • Tom Gray

            Does anyone know what this guy is talking about? Wilder is to high. Award it to Joshua. Have No. 1 and No. 3 fight for it. No. 2 and No. 5 shouldn’t. You’re in no position to talk to me about anything boxing related.

          • GodBlessTheDead

            Good come back bro… you literally said nothing at all.
            If you think the lower ranked fighters should fight for it thats on you haha!
            I think the higher ranked fighters should fight for it, its really that simple.

          • Tom Gray

            Nobody knows what you’re talking about, pal. It’s really that simple. Some other time. Some other place.

          • GodBlessTheDead

            Im sure you dont.

          • GodBlessTheDead

            If I am missing something please enlighten me, I actually want to know, why would Wilder get the belt when Joshua is ranked #1? and Joshua is fighting a higher ranked boxer next than Wilder? No trolling here, I honestly want to know how it ends up Wilder getting it? I must be missing something!

          • Tom Gray

            Who said Wilder is getting the belt? IF the rankings remain as they are, then he and Joshua are the two fighters who would vie for it. Wilder isn’t getting anything?

          • GodBlessTheDead

            Hmm ok, so it seems I am a total dick head who completely misread the last part of the article lol I thought it said they was handing it to Wilder who is #2 when it just says Wilder is #2, my bad…
            so they will just leave it vacant for up to a year maybe until #1 fights #2?
            Either way cheers for clearing that up haha.

          • Tom Gray

            It’s all good, pal. Thanks 😉

          • GodBlessTheDead

            I am new here this is literally my first comment/s ever, guess there must be some trolls here, but I just misread and got myself off to a nice start here lol but it just seems odd as it will just be vacate for probably a year now should have left Fury with it until hes back (which seems around now) or wait until #1 v #2 actually happens then strip him. anyway cheers again for clearing that up, I will be careful what to post in the future lol

        • Tom Gray

          Ok, that’s the end of that conversation. I don’t do crazy! I’ll let the guys deal with you!

  • Don Badowski

    Ring Magazine has its own standards of course, Time and again they have shown a serious unwillingness to remove someone from the champion spot. Of course that has a lot to do with what is still considered the “lineal” champion. They don’t want to break that. Getting their No. 1, 2 and 3 ranked contenders to make a fight is murder. And Dougie said that Ring Magazine does nothing to make these fights. As little as the WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF/IBO does, Ring does less.
    But with Fury, they really should have dumped him when everyone else did. He showed no interest in defending. He disappeared. He gained an enormous about of weight. He had mental health issues? OK, that’s hard. But he was also self-medicating with a certain drug not normally prescribed by the British Medical Association. Yes, it comes from Columbia. Was he doing coke because he was depressed, or did the coke lead to depression? “I can’t get no more coke! My source dried up. So depressing…”
    When the “stars” get caught screwing up, what do they do? They hold a press conference, or release a statement through their lawyers, that they are a Victim of drug abuse, and will need to go to rehab. It is left unsaid that they also want to get someplace safe so a judge doesn’t order them to jail. Then they appear before the judge and say “Your honor, I’m a new person. That other person you wanted to send to jail for violating drug laws and smashing up cars no longer exists. Please let me go.” But Tyson didn’t even do that. There has to be consequences. I really hope he is on the mend.

