Zab Judah back in action, outpoints Noel Mejia Rincon over 10

Brooklyn’s Zab Judah continues to fight. Whether that will translate to something big remains to be seen.

The former two-weight world champion returned to the ring for the first time in over a year Saturday night, winning a 10-round unanimous decision over Noel Mejia Rincon at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

At age 40, Judah is nowhere near the fighter he was when he won the undisputed welterweight championship 12 years ago. However, against the unheralded Mejia, the veteran southpaw had enough pedigree to outbox his opponent with relative ease.

All three judges scored the bout 99-91 in favor of Judah, who resides in Las Vegas.

Judah (44-9, 30 knockouts) has now won two outings since dropping decisions to Danny Garcia and Paulie Malignaggi in 2013.

Mejia (21-14-1, 12 KOs), from Zamora, Mexico, has lost three of his last four bouts.

In the co-feature, fringe middleweight contender Albert Onolunose (22-1-1, 7 KOs) won an eight-round unanimous decision over Victor Palacios (16-17-2, 8 KOs) of Mexico.

The 37-year-old Anolunose, who resides in Calgary, is unbeaten in his last five.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.