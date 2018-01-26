Weights: Lucas Matthysse, Tewa Kiram, Jorge Linares and Mercito Gesta hit scales

Lucas Matthysse and Tewa Kiram engage in a staredown at the final press conference for their HBO main event. Photo by Tom Hogan- Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions

All four fighters made weight ahead of Saturday’s HBO Boxing After Dark doubleheader at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Lucas Matthysse, who meets Tewa Kiram in the welterweight main event, weighed in at the limit of 147 pounds. Kiram, who made the trek from Thailand, came in at 146.25 pounds. Kiram will own about a five-inch height advantage against Matthysse, who despite being in the title picture for the better part of the decade, has never been able to call himself champion.

They’ll meet for the WBA’s vacant “regular” welterweight title, but make no mistake: that’s simply a paper title with Keith Thurman the organization’s recognized champion.

Jorge Linares, who will put his RING lightweight title on the line in the co-feature, weighed in at the limit of 135 pounds. His challenger, Mercito Gesta, tipped the scales at 134.5 pounds.

The card kicks off Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

Photos by Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos-Golden Boy Promotions