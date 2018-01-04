Thursday, January 04, 2018  |
Hugo Centeno Jr. ready for Jermall Charlo: ‘He’s never faced someone like me’

Photo by Tom Casino/ Showtime
04
Jan
by Michael Woods

There are few fans who don’t dig the middleweight division, being that two pound-for-pounders are atop that sphere in Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. Added to the spicy mix is Brooklyner Danny Jacobs, and now that Billy Joe Saunders has confirmed that he is serious about his craft, he too is seen as an ace at 160.

Within sniffing distance of that top of the heap is Texan Jermall Charlo, the “bigger” of the Charlo twins, who debuted at middleweight in July. Charlo downed Jorge Sebastian Heiland in efficient fashion, and there are people out there that think he could be the badass bogeyman of the division, who will inject fear, doubt and insecurity into champs and contenders alike.

Will Charlo ascend to the top of the most avoided list in the sport? Hugo Centeno Jr., for one, would vote “no,” being that he has expressed his willingness to rumble with Charlo.

GGG holds the WBC title currently, and the WBC has asked him to fight a rematch with Canelo Alvarez next. That seems to be on target for May. Charlo is ranked No. 1 by the green belt gang and Mauricio Sulaiman and company have decided that Charlo should face the California-based Centeno for the interim middleweight title.

Junior Centeno, trained by his pop, Hugo Sr. and Eric Brown, is advised by Al Haymon. I chatted with the 26-1 (14 KOs) hitter and looked to get a sense if he’s eager to follow the WBC plans, or would like to pursue other avenues. He is rated No. 4 by the WBC, after Charlo, No. 2 Canelo and No. 3 Jacobs.

Centeno’s year in boxing 2017 wasn’t characterized by busyness, but he did conjure solid buzz in his sole outing; dropping and stopping Immanuel Aleem in Round 3 in Miami.

So, is the 26-year-old wanting a Charlo clash, or does he have an alternate route to dive into 2018?

“I’ll fight them all! Just waiting for the fight to actually be made, just a rumor right now,” Junior told me. “But I want it! It’s been mentioned as an idea but nothing concrete. Have I watched much Charlo? I’ve only seen his previous fight (versus Heiland in Brooklyn). He’s a great fighter; wouldn’t be where he’s at if he wasn’t. But I think I’m a great fighter and he’s never faced someone like me.”

OK, what does “someone like me” mean?

“That I’m very versatile, I bring a lot of different fighting abilities to the table,” said Centeno. “Orthodox, southpaw, brawl, box. I can do it all.”

I asked what he thinks was his best/most important win.

“I would say my last fight,” Centeno continued. “I fought a very tough undefeated fighter (Aleem was 17-0-1 entering) and what I showed was that I deserve to be fighting amongst the elite.”

My three cents: If made, this Centeno vs. Charlo clash would be welcomed. It’s the sort of tango between two athletes at their physical prime which would be meaningful. The stakes are this: the winner, winning in conclusive fashion, elevates themselves, mightily, to another level.

 

Follow Woodsy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Woodsy1069

 

    I assume the WBC went down the ratings, RING have you contacted Jacobs team were they asked to take the Charlo fight, if so why did their pass on it. Centeno jr has improved, the Aleem win was a good win but a lot of these fighters who are prospect/contenders its hard to gage them. Even Jermall Charlo its hard to rate him beating one legged Heiland, top 10 but how high up. I know he has wins over Trout & Jrock but in another division. The winner could be the WBC champion if Canelo decides to still not compete for the WBC belt in the rematch & he beats GGG.

  • Left Hook2

    Fun fight!

  • Ignacio Ortiz

    Centeno is a solid prospect/contender but he’s going up against a guy who’s as big if not bigger weight wise than him and hits harder also. I like to see the fight for sure but Centeno better not act like he can easily beat Charlo especially since he’s only watched his last fight.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    This would be a good test for either guy, especially Charlo who has the momentum in his side from his productive stint at 154. Jermall has not only the physical tools but also the mindset to make the midfleweights even more livelier than it has been from last year with the emergence of Jacobs, Alvarez and Saunders as viable rivals to the erstwhile very dominant Gennady Golovkin.

  • D. Gambino

    Centeno has a pretty weak resume. Why doesn’t he try to rematch J Rock? Charlo would be a HUGE jump in competition for him.

