Tyson Fury: ‘Foregone conclusion,’ Deontay Wilder knocks out Anthony Joshua

Could one of the biggest fights and events that can be made in boxing be getting closer to becoming a reality?

Tyson Fury isn’t back in the ring yet, but he’s in training and has a watchful eye on the emerging heavyweight landscape.

Fury is still THE RING and lineal heavyweight champion, but to get his belts back, he’ll need to fight either Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder. Maybe, he can only fight one of them for all four belts.

Joshua will unify titles with Joseph Parker on March 31, and Wilder will defend his title against Luis Ortiz on March 3. If both Joshua and Wilder are victorious, they could be on collision course for the fall in the biggest fight that can be made in the sport.

And if they do one day mix it up, Fury has a good idea of what will happen.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say that he’s on top of the pack, by no shot of the imagination,” Fury, in an interview with Sky Sports, said about his countryman, Joshua, who is widely considered the top dog at heavyweight. “He’s doing well and he’s got some belts. But is he a better fighter than Deontay Wilder? In my opinion, he’s not.

“And if them two fought, I believe that Wilder would knock him out.”

A meeting between Joshua and Wilder would feature two of the most feared punchers in the sport. It’s likely to be a matter of who lands first, especially since both men possess chins that are question marks.

For Fury, that makes the pick easy. They’re about the same height, though Joshua weighs about 25 pounds more, but there’s one area where the Brit can’t match the American.

“I think the agility and speed Wilder has over Joshua makes it a foregone conclusion,” Fury said. “Just in my silly opinion. We know I don’t get it right that often. Then again, I don’t remember getting it wrong.”

Is this simply a matter of Fury further attempting to hype his own potential fight with Joshua? Maybe. The first would be absolutely massive in England, but it isn’t on the horizon.

Fury needs to do more than trade barbs with Joshua on TWitter. He has a ton of weight to shed still, and he hasn’t competed in over two years.

But just maybe, by the time Fury is ready for another big fight, it will be Wilder who is the one left standing.

