Wednesday, January 03, 2018  |
Get Ringside Ticket!

News

Tyson Fury: ‘Foregone conclusion,’ Deontay Wilder knocks out Anthony Joshua

Could one of the biggest fights and events that can be made in boxing be getting closer to becoming a reality?
02
Jan
by Mike Coppinger

Tyson Fury isn’t back in the ring yet, but he’s in training and has a watchful eye on the emerging heavyweight landscape.

Fury is still THE RING and lineal heavyweight champion, but to get his belts back, he’ll need to fight either Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder. Maybe, he can only fight one of them for all four belts.

Joshua will unify titles with Joseph Parker on March 31, and Wilder will defend his title against Luis Ortiz on March 3. If both Joshua and Wilder are victorious, they could be on collision course for the fall in the biggest fight that can be made in the sport.

And if they do one day mix it up, Fury has a good idea of what will happen.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say that he’s on top of the pack, by no shot of the imagination,” Fury, in an interview with Sky Sports, said about his countryman, Joshua, who is widely considered the top dog at heavyweight. “He’s doing well and he’s got some belts. But is he a better fighter than Deontay Wilder? In my opinion, he’s not.

“And if them two fought, I believe that Wilder would knock him out.”

A meeting between Joshua and Wilder would feature two of the most feared punchers in the sport. It’s likely to be a matter of who lands first, especially since both men possess chins that are question marks.

For Fury, that makes the pick easy. They’re about the same height, though Joshua weighs about 25 pounds more, but there’s one area where the Brit can’t match the American.

“I think the agility and speed Wilder has over Joshua makes it a foregone conclusion,” Fury said. “Just in my silly opinion. We know I don’t get it right that often. Then again, I don’t remember getting it wrong.”

Is this simply a matter of Fury further attempting to hype his own potential fight with Joshua? Maybe. The first would be absolutely massive in England, but it isn’t on the horizon.

Fury needs to do more than trade barbs with Joshua on TWitter. He has a ton of weight to shed still, and he hasn’t competed in over two years.

But just maybe, by the time Fury is ready for another big fight, it will be Wilder who is the one left standing.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Dee Money

    Regardless of who has belts, and who loses and wins first, all three of them need to fight each other at least once apiece. Heck, I wouldn’t mind Ortiz and Parker getting shots in the mix too.

    • Ivan Otero

      They are in the mix. Duh

      • Dee Money

        Even if they lose their next fights?

        • left hook

          I agree. Even if they both lose their next fight, I hope they fight each other next or even a fight with Fury will be good.

  • Gian Torres

    Bermane Stiverne is like a better version of Carlos Takam and we saw what happened in Wilder and Joshua’s fights vs those 2.

    • Julio

      Stiverne is a bum, just like that Takam dude.

    • Stash One

      Stiverne is older and had’nt fought for 2 whole years !!!! The best Stiverne might be better than the best Takam but that Stiverne was a washed up bum, Takam would have gave a better account of himself.

  • Mike White

    I agree.

  • Luca Blight

    I agree with Fury. I think Wilder knocks Joshua out.

  • Judge Alden

    Fury tell’s the truth.He knows all the critical of technique taunting Drives and it Drove Deontay WILD-ER in 2016/17 into madness having worked so much,improved technique SO MUCH,only for 3 convenient amnesia PED COP OUTS AND A “WHO YA FOUGHT” BY A BRIT TALKIN HOOD at 7am monday morning video.2018 is fit for a massacre that the division wont recover from for a entire decade.WATCH!!!<——-<<<

    • Judge Alden

      Dudes gonna hurt somebody!!!

  • Startostrophic

    Joshua will destroy Wilder and Parker and Fury easily, he’s the most skilled of them all and AJ isn’t that great himself but he’s light-years ahead of these other jokes in the sport. Why ANYONE would listen to ANYTHING Fury has to say is beyond me. He is simply a joke an embarrassment and a disgrace to boxing and those that helped him to his fluke win over Klitschko.

  • Dan James

    All Joshua has to work on is stamina/conditioning….He beats wilder easily. Throw 30 rapid fire punches and spar several rounds thereafter, so he trains against punching himself out. Wilder can do that already. Punch in bunches and still be sharp. Other than that Wilder is toast! NOW back to Fury,,,he got dropped by small cruiser-weight Cunningham and he has the guts to clown Joshua’s chin. Apart from taking Vlads belts by close UD, what has this guy done? SMH

    • left hook

      Joshua -Wilder, the guy that lands 1st wins that fight in my opinion.
      Fury is still my favourite HW for now..but he needs to get into the ring and quit dissing other boxers.

  • Stash One

    Deontay is a windmilling clown that has one of the most fabricated records I have ever seen in boxing, there’s only one way a heavyweight gets to be 39-0, hold a belt & be more or less unknown around the world & thats a strict diet of bum’s which is exactly what Deontay’s been on (Cant blame him for the drug cheats though). say what you want about Joshua (& it’s easy in hindsight to say Klitschko was done) but at least he threw caution to the wind and went for it instead of trying to protect a 0, Klitschko was an eminently losable fight for Joshua.

  • Stash One

    and to be fair, at this point reporting on what Fury says is a waste of time, especially when it comes to Joshua, did’nt Fury have £1,000 on Charles Martin to win ??

  • BobbyPFalcon

    Fury makes a point not many seem to notice about Joshua. He’s slow. Fury toyed with Klitschko due to his speed advantage. It was clear Joshua did not enjoy that advantage even though he won. Wilder is much faster than both of them and Fury knows this.

Current Poll

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2018 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.