Lee Selby: ‘I’ll be fully prepared for whatever Eduardo Ramirez brings’

They say patience is a virtue.

Lee Selby has held the IBF featherweight title since May 2015, but the talented Welshman still seeks truly defining fights. Plans are afoot for bigger showdowns in 2018, providing he can overcome the unbeaten Eduardo Ramirez at the Copper Box Arena in London on Dec. 9.

Selby, who is rated No. 3 by THE RING at 126 pounds, will be making the fifth defense of his title and he has operated at a vastly higher level than Ramirez. Still, the 30-year-old technician is refusing to overlook the challenger.

“Ramirez is a young hungry Mexican who comes from a very good stable; the same gym as my former opponent (five-time world champion) Fernando Montiel. I believe he’s coached by Montiel’s brother and dad so they’ll know me well,” said Selby.

“He’s an undefeated southpaw and highly ranked by the IBF (No. 11). From clips I’ve seen, Eduardo’s a similar height as myself, if not taller, so I’ll not enjoy the advantages I usually have. He can force a fight or go back foot. It’s gonna make for a very good fight.”

Providing he comes through against Ramirez, Selby is likely to go up against unbeaten English rival Josh Warrington in early 2018. His main target, however, is former two-weight world titleholder Carl Frampton.

Regardless, the Welshman insists that those potential engagements are not a distraction.

“As always, I’ll be fully prepared for whatever Ramirez brings,” Selby said. “He’s a Mexican and they usually like to force the pace. He knows he’s unlikely to win the title by outboxing me over here.

“One of my biggest attributes is that I can adapt on the night. Nothing he brings can surprise me. My record shows I can always make the adjustments needed to win. I always prepare 100 percent and I’m confident that my class will prevail.”

IBF super middleweight titleholder James DeGale tops the bill when he makes his fourth defense against American Caleb Truax.

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

