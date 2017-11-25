Canelo Alvarez ends European tour by visiting Pope Francis

Canelo Alvarez has stepped in with the best and brightest in the realm of the sweet science. And the red-headed Mexican pugilist has now had an audience that surpasses even Floyd Mayweather as a notable public figure renowned the world over.

Per Golden Boy Promotions PR, Canelo, THE RING middleweight champion, was taking a vacation tour across Europe; including Belfast, Northern Ireland, to attend the Carl Frampton-Horacio Garcia fight in support of stablemate Garcia.

“He then stayed in Rome and visited the Pope as it was something very personal he had in mind to carry through for more than a year now,” a PR rep informed RingTV.com.

Canelo (49-1-2, 34 knockouts) is enjoying being a square ring practitioner at the apex of his physical prime. In September, he drew with unified middleweight titleholder Gennady Golovkin.

Pope Francis holds status as a spiritual beacon who has restored luster to the Catholic faith, which has been, in recent decades, taking hits to it’s reservoir of institutional integrity.

One is a ring king, the other a beacon to Catholic’s around the globe. Chalk this meeting up to superior matchmaking.

