Max Ornelas extends unbeaten record, easily outpoints Nick Otieno over 10

Photo courtesy of royjonesjrboxing.com

Max Ornelas may only be 19 years old, but he is not shying away from stiff competition.

The unbeaten bantamweight prospect claimed a one-sided 10-round decision over the vastly more experienced Nick Otieno at the WinnaVegas Casino and Resort in Sloan, Iowa.

The taller Ornelas (10-0-1, 4 knockouts), who resides in Las Vegas, rained combinations down on the 44-year-old Otieno, who had little to no response.

Otieno, who is ranked No. 14 by the WBA at 115 pounds, was game, but the Kenyan veteran was simply unable to penetrate Ornelas’ guard.

All three judges scored the bout a 100-90 shutout in favor of Ornelas, who is promoted by former four-weight world titleholder and future hall-of-famer Roy Jones Jr.

Undercard

Junior lightweight Randy Moreno (11-1, 9 KOs) also scored a one-sided victory Friday night, decisioning Fatiou Fassinou over eight rounds.

Moreno, another Las Vegas resident who is promoted by Jones, easily outboxed his opponent. There was one unusual moment when Fassinou (28-8-3, 15 KOs) was deducted a point by referee Adam Pollack after an abundance of ice fell on the canvas in his corner and delayed the start of the sixth round.

All three judges scored the bout 80-71 in favor of Moreno, who has won his last three bouts since a knockout loss to journeyman Thomas Herrera in March.

In the opening bout of the beIN Sports telecast, bantamweight Joshua Greer, Jr. (15-1-1, 7 KOs) battered Yaqub Kareem (14-8-1, 8 KOs) and forced the veteran fighter to remain on his stool after the fourth round.

Greer, who is managed by Andrew Zak, dropped Kareem once in the second round and stunned him a handful of times during the third and fourth.

Greer has now won his last 12 fights.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

On the cover this month: THE RING 100