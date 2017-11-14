Cletus Seldin vs. Lucas Matthysse possible after Matthysse’s next fight

Photo / @HBOboxing

Cletus Seldin played the thief card Saturday night, stealing the show in his first HBO outing.

The Long Island-based 140 basher went after Roberto Ortiz with the destructive glee and intent of an extroverted loan shark, stopping the 35-2-2 Golden Boy boxer in Round 3 at the Nassau Coliseum show promoted by Eddie Hearn.

The result? He grabbed a bunch of new fans and he’s now a guy you are that much more curious about. When is he fighting next? Versus whom? (I discussed Seldin more in depth on the most recent Fight Facts podcast.)

One name that came up Saturday night at the post-fight presser as potentially next or soon on the to-do list for Seldin was Lucas Matthysse. Might that be possible for the Golden Boy boxer from Argentina? I asked GBP executive Eric Gomez.

“Yes,” Gomez said. “But not next. Lucas has a title fight next. After that.”

Lucas will fight a Thai scrapper, Tewa Kiram (aka Teerachai Kratingdaenggym), at welterweight, date TBD. Would Seldin do 147? “Yes, Cletus would do it. We spoke already.”