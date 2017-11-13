Joseph Parker’s promoter has ‘pretty much given up’ on Anthony Joshua fight

Joseph Parker’s promoter, David Higgins, has been known to get involved in trash talk and he has started early against Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn.

A director for New Zealand-based promotional outfit Duco Events, Higgins has gone public regarding what he perceives to be a lowball offer for WBO heavyweight titleholder Joseph Parker to face IBF and WBA counterpart Anthony Joshua.

“I got this weird email from Eddie’s email address, but he must have been hacked,” said Higgins in an interview with Sky Sports in the U.K. “He made the most ridiculously low offer. It could have been the most insulting offer in boxing history.

“I’m not going to reply, because I don’t think it was Eddie Hearn. I reckon someone hacked his account, it was a scam. I reckon Eddie respects boxing and I reckon Anthony Joshua wouldn’t want to insult Joseph Parker.”

Parker, who is rated No. 4 by THE RING at heavyweight, is coming off a lackluster 12-round majority decision victory over Hughie Fury in September.

Joshua wasn’t vintage in his 10th-round stoppage over Carlos Takam last month, but he is unquestionably a bigger star than the New Zealander and he would be a huge favorite to prevail if the fight became a reality.

“I’ll give you a simple answer. They pay us 40 per cent and not a cent less, or they will fight (Deontay) Wilder, who will obviously win and then we’ll fight Wilder 50-50,” said Higgins. “If they want to go fight Wilder, they can, and then we’ll fight Wilder on a 50-50 basis later in the year, once he has all three belts.

“We will come to England and fight AJ, but 40 per cent is the bottom line and I can give my word now, not one per cent less.”

Will Team Joshua bite? The unbeaten Parker (24-0, 18 KOs) has been linked to a bout with Australian heavyweight Lucas Browne. If a unification clash with Joshua does fall through, expect to see that fight, or something of a similar motif, in play for early 2018.

Higgins said, “We have got several fights on the table and I tell you this, we have pretty much given up on Joshua. Assuming someone hacked his email, I apologize to Eddie, and he’s welcome to give me a call. He’s got my number if he wants to actually make a respectable offer.

“Joseph has earned the right. He’s going to put it all on the line and deserves a fair payday. The terms they offered disrespect every kid in the world who wants to become heavyweight world champion and set their family up for life.”

Hearn was unavailable for comment.

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

